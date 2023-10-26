Walter Hood Wants to Change What It Means to Go Outside

ARMS FOLDED aacross his chest, Walter J. Hood is standing in the middle of San Pablo Avenue in Oakland, California, wearing the weary grin of a homeowner proud of his fixer-upper but with a long to-do list ahead of him. “The neighborhood has changed a lot since I got here—not always the way I wanted, and not always fast enough. They gotta fix that median," he says, pointing to a weedy strip in the middle ofthe roadway. “But being here, it just gives me this energy."

Next year, as his studio settles into a new office space on the block, Hood, 65, will mark nearly four decades since he moved to the area, arriving in California just in time to watch the state go up in flames. “The East Bay fires in ’91, the whole O.J. thing, Rodney King," he says.

At the time, a fellow landscape architect surveyed L.A.’s unrest and declared, “Gardens will save us!" Hood recalls, with a laugh. “I knew that wouldn’t help, that stuff." And yet, he was convinced that landscape architecture could do something. Since then, Hood has made it his mission to confront difficult truths in a profession more often associated with planting box hedges than with provoking social change.

In his acclaimed commissions, ranging from postage-stamp green spaces to sprawling corporate campuses, Hood creates environments that surprise and occasionally disquiet. At Princeton University, for example, his monumental sculpture Double Sights (2019) was erected in front of the former Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, emblazoned with quotes that simultaneously condemn the racial politics and celebrate the accomplishments of that institution’s namesake.

Doubling down on this approach, Hood went on this year to unveil his most ambitious pro​ject to date for the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, a series of conceptual gardens that seem both haunted by and a tribute to the lost souls of the African diaspora.

“There are stories people don’t want to tell about places," Hood says. After a long road, he’s finally at the right place in his career to tell them.

Hood was 8 years old and living in his native Charlotte, North Carolina, when his mother died. “I was in my head a lot," he recalls. “I stayed in my room and made up stuff." At one point, his career-military father managed to draw his son out of doors long enough to build a doghouse. After that, the stuff in Hood’s head increasingly looked like buildings.

Today, African-Americans comprise about 2 percent of landscape architects. When Hood first settled on the idea of becoming an architect, his newly desegregated high school offered a course in drafting, and although every other student was white, the teacher was Black. It gave him an opening. “I got ridiculed by all my friends," Hood says. But he stuck with it and excelled. At his instructor’s urging, he went on to study architecture at North Carolina A&T State University.

The technically oriented curriculum there didn’t afford much room for his creative impulses, much less his entrepreneurial spirit. Neither did his first job, with the National Park Service. “My dad was happy," he says. “I was bored shitless." Through the ’80s, Hood trudged from Philadelphia to New York and from practice to practice; at one point he spent most afternoons wearily marching through parks in Harlem, taking note of every splintered bench and dented lamppost so his employers could order replacements. Finding the career pickings slim, Hood decided to leave the private sector and head west.

As a grad student in the architecture school at the University of California, Berkeley, he started to find his bearings, though not exactly a home. “I felt isolated there, being Black," he says. “And every time I went over to Oakland"—a diverse, hardworking, occasionally rough-and-tumble city not far from campus—“I thought, Wow, this is a real community." It felt a world apart. Few of his fellow students visited the tiny loft he’d moved into there; fewer still came back a second time. But Hood discovered he was in touch with something vital. “I got the chance to experience double consciousness," he says. “I was seeing situations and spaces and circumstances that no one was talking about at school."

After securing an appointment to the Berkeley faculty in 1990 and launching his practice three years later, the landscape architect decided to stay put. In time, the city repaid his devotion with his first commissions, including the restoration of historic Lafayette Square Park and the playful, kid-friendly Splash Pad Park. No more than an acre or so in size, the firm’s early projects in Oakland were a preview of things to come, each an attempt to make landscape a medium of communication that would allow the urban psyche to express itself.

How a landscape should speak, and what exactly it should say, came into focus for Hood courtesy of two interludes that put the finishing touches on “the liberal arts education I never had," as he put it. In the late ’90s, during a stint at the American Academy in Rome, he sat in on twice-weekly excavations at dig sites, watching as archaeologists unearthed the city’s ancient past. A few years later, at the invitation of curator Mary Jane Jacob, Hood participated in an art project in South Carolina; he went on to earn an M.F.A. at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In subsequent years, Hood’s work reflected these influences as he came to favor sculptural forms freighted with historic meaning.

When Jacob first met Hood, she recalls, he was surprised at how much intellectual latitude contemporary artists enjoyed: “He was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ " Jacob says. “ ‘This is what artists do? They have this freedom I don’t have.’ " This realization came into play for a breakthrough 2004 project Hood’s studio undertook, Macon Yards park in Macon, Georgia: a strip of roadway in front of one of the city’s Confederate monuments, paired with stone banquettes made to resemble cotton bales—archaeology and art, in service of civic life and civic remembrance. Hood had always known he wanted to be an architect. Now he knew what for.

The following year, the studio unveiled a verdant, circular-pathed landscape for San Francisco’s new de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park; a striking counterpoint to the building’s eerie steel latticework designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the project brought Hood’s studio to the attention of the international art world.

This led to more commissions, including another marquee cultural project, Los Angeles’s Broad Museum, where Hood’s lean hardscape feels like a seamless extension of the brash monolith behind it, an impression echoed by its designers, Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

In the summer of 2020, as the legacy of slavery and inequality took center stage in the national public reckoning following George Floyd’s murder, Hood’s practice was called upon to help with interpretive work for a new generation of architects and activists. “I was almost inundated by people reaching out, asking for help," he says.

Since then, he has been leading a global conversation about design in an age of social conflict: Before 2020 was over, Hood had edited a collection of essays, Black Landscapes Matter; the following year, he was in New York City, exhibiting a set of radical imaginary towers for Oakland as part of MoMA’s Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America; this past spring, he was in Venice, installing a fragment of Carolina coastline in the Architecture Biennale’s Central Pavilion. In the midst of it all, he found time to complete complex multiphase projects—including a sprawling campus for tech company Nvidia in Santa Clara, California—and push forward with others on the horizon, notably the wayfinding for the grounds of the Barack Obama Presidential Library in Chicago.

This summer, he returned to the Carolinas to pull back the curtain on a landscape he’s spent much of the past decade trying to complete.

In the current Hood Design Studio—Hood’s former apartment—a group of associates is seated around a table eating lunch as colleagues deliver a progress report on a campus redevelopment scheme for Los Angeles’s Charles R. Drew University. Set in the middle of the Watts-Willowbrook neighborhood, the project involves a host of logistical challenges, from parking to planting to the future growth of the school’s burgeoning medical program.

The presenters are scarcely underway when Hood pipes up with a question that stymies them: “Who was Charles R. Drew?"

After an awkward silence, which Hood appears to savor, one of the associates at last explains that Drew was an African-American surgeon who’d helped establish the country’s blood bank system during World War II. Today his namesake teaching hospital is a vital lifeline to a long-underserved community nearby. Seen in this light, the elegant archways and walkways in the office’s renderings are about more than just data points and sight lines—they also demonstrate, in visual form, the institution’s ideals, its commitment to access and equity. “We’re supposed to be all, ‘Plants are pretty!’ " says studio director Alma Du Solier. “But what we want to do is highlight the truth."

The International African American Museum, which officially opened in June, represents the apogee of that approach. It almost didn’t happen. Years of logistical wrangling, including a struggle with the state legislature over public financing, kept the project on hold; only the personal effort of Joe Riley, Charleston’s mayor from 1975 to 2016, ensured that Hood’s vision for the site remained a part of it. “The landscape architecture is an essential element of the museum," says Riley, who privately raised more than $75 million for the project. “It elicits joy, sadness, contemplation, awe."

Long before the Hood team (along with the building’s architects, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners and Moody Nolan) appeared on the scene, the grounds on which the facility now sits were soaked in historical significance. Centuries ago, the wharf where Hood’s landscape took shape served as an entrepôt for tens of thousands of enslaved people arriving to the New World. At every turn, IAAM’s president and CEO, Dr. Tonya Matthews, notes, Hood’s design for the plaza and memorial garden helps the museum “tell the full story in its context," confronting visitors not with explicit representations of past events but with provocative abstractions aimed at firing their curiosity.

Entering from the landward side, visitors can move around or between the footings of the elevated building, encountering a sequence of installations whose meanings are obscure but that still manage to land a powerful emotional punch. Along the north end, guests are guided toward the waterfront by a waving brick lattice, suggestive of sub-Saharan traditions but also of Charleston’s own architectural heritage; at the edge of the harbor, they encounter a shallow pool whose half-drowned figures resemble the images of human cargo in the diagrams of 18th-century slave ships; along the southern perimeter, a pair of granite walls surround mysterious, hunched forms in white struggling either to emerge or hide.

Inside, the artifacts on display run the gamut from sub-Saharan statuary to 1960s Black Power agitprop posters, spelling out some of the triumphs and challenges of the African-American experience. But outside, everything is open to interpretation—including the hunched figures, who Matthews sees as ancestral guardians watching benevolently over her work. “We’re doing good here, right?" she asks every time she walks past them into the new building.

Returning from his most recent visit to the project, Hood seems to feel it hits the sweet spot he was looking for.

“The point was trying to find a happy medium between getting to the sorrow of the past but also having it be a celebration," he says. He’s intent on proving, to a sometimes doubtful audience, that landscape architecture is about not only trees and benches, but also thoughts and feelings, the things that ground us.

And he’s determined to do it in Oakland, a place with a scruffy vitality that’s always been a source of strength. If he were looking for a change, “all I’d have to do is move up to the hills," he says. “Live a comfortable life." But Walter Hood is already where he belongs.

