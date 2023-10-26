Walter Hood Wants to Change What It Means to Go Outside
The landscape architect believes public spaces should confront difficult truths. His most impactful work to date does just that.
ARMS FOLDED aacross his chest, Walter J. Hood is standing in the middle of San Pablo Avenue in Oakland, California, wearing the weary grin of a homeowner proud of his fixer-upper but with a long to-do list ahead of him. “The neighborhood has changed a lot since I got here—not always the way I wanted, and not always fast enough. They gotta fix that median," he says, pointing to a weedy strip in the middle ofthe roadway. “But being here, it just gives me this energy."