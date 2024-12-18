Want to earn six figures as a writer? Try ghostwriting.

Michele Matrisciani of Bookchic LLC, which offers literary services including ghostwriting, editing, proposal writing and book coaching, is credited on the cover of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s new memoir “My Time to Stand," about years of childhood abuse and her conviction for second-degree murder in the death of her mother. She came to the project because she had published a book with Melissa Moore, the creator and executive producer of Lifetime’s six-episode documentary “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard." Moore befriended Blanchard while she was in prison, and when Blanchard asked Moore if she thought she could write a book, the two turned to Matrisciani for guidance.