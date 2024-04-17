Want to know where you’re sitting on your next flight? It’ll cost you.

American was recently asking an extra $44 to $52 one way for a standard seat near the front of the plane for a flight from Dallas to New York this week and $29 to $35 for the same flight in June. I found prices ranging from $40 one way for an ordinary Delta seat to $90 for exit row on an Atlanta-Orlando, Fla., flight in June, and $51 for United flights from Newark, N.J., to San Francisco in May and June. All are labeled “preferred" seats by airlines.