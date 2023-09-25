Want to Sell on TikTok? For Many Chinese Merchants, It Isn’t So Simple.

In September, TikTok expanded the e-commerce service TikTok Shop to all of its 150 million users in the U.S., the app’s largest market, after testing the service with select users there for months. In August, TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, started allowing China-based sellers to open storefronts on the app in the U.S. market.

