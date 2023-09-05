Warner Bros. Cuts Profit Outlook as Hollywood Strikes Drag On
SummaryIt is now targeting full-year adjusted earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of $10.5 billion to $11 billion, down by $500 million.
Warner Bros. Discovery cut its full-year adjusted earnings outlook as the Hollywood labor strikes drag on longer than the entertainment conglomerate expected.
