Washington Post CEO plans a mysterious ‘third newsroom.’ His past offers a clue.
Alexandra Bruell , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 19 Jun 2024, 05:03 PM IST
SummaryIn 2020, William Lewis co-founded a startup to make journalism for social-media platforms.
William Lewis set out in 2020 to build a modern newsroom. His plan: Don’t resist the power of social media. Embrace it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less