We enjoyed reading these books on holiday. You might, too
The Economist 7 min read 19 Oct 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Summary
- A selection of titles chosen by The Economist’s journalists
Fiction
Devil in a Blue Dress. By Walter Mosley. Atria; 240 pages; $18.99. Profile; £9.99
This is the first book in a series featuring Easy Rawlins, an African-American private detective working in mid-century Los Angeles. Rawlins and his fearsome sidekick, Mouse, navigate America’s treacherous racial terrain with wit and grace. Every book in the series is worth reading, but start with this one.
