‘We Fell Off a Cliff’: Hollywood Strikes Push Small Businesses to the Brink

Charley Gilleran’s rigging-equipment warehouse on the outskirts of Los Angeles is a lot quieter than it used to be.

A Hollywood production freeze caused by months of writer and actor strikes has meant the chain hoists, trusses and ramps used in movies like “Oppenheimer" and Zack Snyder’s coming “Rebel Moon" now sit largely unused. Gilleran and his partner have borrowed against their homes to keep their company afloat and are pursuing work on live events and commercials instead of film and TV.

C&C Studio Services is among the Los Angeles-area small businesses crippled by the nearly six-month-long work stoppage resulting from the strikes. In a city reliant on the film and TV industry, the strikes have pinched household incomes, pushed small businesses to the brink and put families behind on bills.

“Once the strike hit, we fell off a cliff," Gilleran said. The company lost 70% of its business and cut its 16 full-time employees’ hours to about 30 a week.

The number of “shoot days" in Los Angeles—a measure of the film work happening on city streets—was down 50% for TV shows and 55% for feature films in the third quarter, according to FilmLA, the film office of the city and county. Unemployment in Los Angeles County rose to 5.1% in September, compared with 4.5% a year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8% in September, near historic lows.

The writers union forged a deal with studios and streamers for a new contract in September, but actors remain still on strike, which means cameras can’t roll. Actors say they are pressing for critical wage and royalty increases and contract protections, while studios and streaming platforms have said the offers they have presented the union include generous concessions. Both sides returned to the negotiating table in late October, and seem to be making progress on a new deal that could be reached as early as this week, people familiar with the discussions said.

The production halt has taken a toll on the people and businesses that power every aspect of Hollywood—from grips to makeup artists, costume designers to caterers and production assistants.

Among them: Jennifer Janiak-Ross and her husband, who run a specialty costume jewelry- design business that crafts niche props, such as the “Romanov Black Diamond" necklace featured on a recent episode of ABC’s “The Company You Keep." If production work doesn’t resume in earnest by the end of the year, the couple has decided to pivot their Long Beach, Calif.-based business to consumer-focused online sales.

“It’s not the way I want to go, but at least it would be survival," she said.

Janiak-Ross said the couple received a family inheritance in May, which has helped them get by. “We have no business, zero business," said Janiak-Ross. “The phone doesn’t ring."

With less income, some families have remortgaged their assets or otherwise added to their household debt. The average credit-card balance in the Los Angeles metro area rose nearly 9% to $7,300 between April—the month before the writer’s strike began—and October, according to Intuit Credit Karma. The average balance nationally climbed about 8% during that period.

Of the open credit cards in the metro area, 2.44% were 30 to 120 days delinquent in October, according to Intuit Credit Karma, up from 2.17% in April.

Gilleran started C&C Studio Services in October of last year after more than three decades in the industry rigging key grip in charge of supporting, positioning and mounting the camera and lights. His work included credits in films such as “Minority Report," “Iron Man," and, most recently, Paramount+’s TV series “Tulsa King." The business, which has warehouses in Atlanta and Valencia, Calif., makes elaborate rigs that bring action sequences, futuristic worlds and war zones to the big screen.

When the strikes hit, Gilleran said the company went into “assess and triage mode," scaling back on employee hours and cutting spending. There might be no annual bonus for his employees this year, he said.

Hollywood’s last major labor dispute with the Writers Guild of America, which lasted about three months and ended in February 2008, rocked California’s economy and Los Angeles county in particular, according to a report published by Milken Institute in June of that year. That work stoppage coincided with a downturn in the state’s housing market and tipped California into an early recession, according to Kevin Klowden, a co-author of the 2008 report and chief global strategist at Milken Institute.

This year’s strikes are expected to have a broader national effect of an estimated $6 billion, Klowden said, although the largest impact will still be felt in California. The state is home to nearly half of the country’s film and TV production.

Nowhere in California is the pain more acute than the Los Angeles area. A 30-mile radius around Los Angeles has typically benefited from tax credits meant to encourage productions, and there is a concentration of businesses that serve the industry, Klowden said.

The true toll of the strikes is unlikely to come into focus until months after actors reach a deal: Even some shows that were renewed after the 2008 strike lost their audience, important writers or workers, which ultimately affected the quality of the product.

Paige Simmons, owner of Dine With 9 Catering with locations in Los Angeles and Sherman Oaks, noticed a slowdown in requests for bids earlier this year ahead of the strikes that was made worse by the subsequent production freezes. About 90% of her income has typically come from production sets that order box lunches and snacks such as chips and vegetables for crew and fare ranging from appetizers to alcohol for stars.

“Right now, production is pretty dry," Simmons said. Private catering has also slowed in the Los Angeles area as households scale back spending during the strikes, she said.

Rising prices were squeezing her business even before the strike. Covid protocols, for one, require her to serve food in individual boxes that cost $80 for 150, while the same number of plates that were previously used for buffet stations cost $10.

She is trying to book more big corporate events, but those jobs have become harder to come by because of hybrid work models and fewer office parties.

The last time Hollywood was forced to shut down in 2020, it started to bounce back roughly three months later with Covid-19 safety protocols. Some small businesses were buoyed by the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

If C&C survives the strike, Gilleran expects it will be expensive to start back up again. A piece of truss equipment that once cost $600 to manufacture or buy now costs $1,000. C&C will likely have to charge studios more for their work.

“People have taken drastic measures to keep their businesses afloat," he said. “And somebody’s gotta pay for it."

Joe Flint contributed to this article.

Write to Suryatapa Bhattacharya at Suryatapa.Bhattacharya@wsj.com and Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com

View Full Image ‘We Fell Off a Cliff’: Hollywood Strikes Push Small Businesses to the Brink

View Full Image ‘We Fell Off a Cliff’: Hollywood Strikes Push Small Businesses to the Brink

View Full Image ‘We Fell Off a Cliff’: Hollywood Strikes Push Small Businesses to the Brink