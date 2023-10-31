‘We Fell Off a Cliff’: Hollywood Strikes Push Small Businesses to the Brink

The writers union forged a deal with studios and streamers for a new contract in September, but actors remain still on strike, which means cameras can’t roll. Actors say they are pressing for critical wage and royalty increases and contract protections, while studios and streaming platforms have said the offers they have presented the union include generous concessions. Both sides returned to the negotiating table in late October, and seem to be making progress on a new deal that could be reached as early as this week, people familiar with the discussions said.