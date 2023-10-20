We Never Really Escape the Gym-Class Draft
Does the childhood fear of being picked last explain our insecurities later in life?
I was never picked last. Or even second to last. I take pride in that. When the captains were selected and the teams chosen, I always stood in such a way—off to the side, but not too far to the side—that I appeared at once ready and aloof. Here’s what my body language said:
Yes, I can help you, but please know that even if you don’t take me until after Dennis, even if you take me dead last, you cannot hurt me, for my kingdom is not of this world.
Such were the brutal days of the gym-class draft, which, in my life, ran from third grade to high school. It began with a phys ed teacher, either a sadist or an adult too lazy to do his job, who’d name captains and leave them to assemble teams—for kickball, softball, dodgeball, floor hockey or flag football—one player at a time, meat-market style.
After having been the subject of perhaps 500 such drafts and chosen everywhere from number one overall—that was the day we had girl captains; thank you Stephanie Rowe!—to 18 of 22, here are the questions I ask myself 40 years later: Were these auctions the source of all my problems, the insecurities and panics, the angers and paranoia, that still haunt me? Were they the cause of the occasional drinking-binge, meditation retreat and need to write?
It’s the sort of alienation you experience in junior high school but feel forever. Being just another number among a pool of available picks, you see yourself, maybe for the first time, through the cold eyes of an appraiser. You are no more than a body in the mind of this person, an object with too many deficiencies to catalog: chubby, knock-kneed, weak-armed, timid, poorly coordinated, scared of the ball, slow.
You will also feel yourself, for the first time, trapped in a body, isolated from even your closest friends, of whom you might think: Oh, dear lord, as bad as it gets, as long as it takes, let me be taken before him.
What’s worse, you know that you’re being judged on all the wrong qualities, in all the wrong ways. Yeah, I’m slow, you think as round three gives way to round four. I can’t throw very hard, and I don’t move too quick. But there’s one thing I know how to do well: kick ass at dodgeball.
The practice of the gym-class draft has been phased out. As long ago as 1993, the New York Times headlined a story, “New Gym Class: No More Choosing Up Sides." Because it traumatizes kids, separates them and leaves a mark on their psyche.
But as with all practices born of convenience, the human draft continues on playgrounds, where kids compete in the absence of adults. And it continues in disguise: the college application process, the LinkedIn job hunt, the search for a soul mate online.
It’s the gym-class draft pick again and again and again—the feeling of randomness, being misunderstood, underestimated and judged for all the wrong reasons. We will never get rid of it because it’s a pure expression of the human condition.
In such a world, maybe it’s better to restore the real gym-class draft. Maybe it’s better to face it and learn to overcome it in the same years that you are learning about the Declaration of Independence and human reproduction. After all, you only learn to disregard the draft—and, better still, turn it to your advantage—once you’ve suffered it.
There is opportunity in being underestimated. The kids who get picked first are usually all the same. They are as big and golden and flavorless as the first apples of autumn. It’s the knotty and the gnarled, those who need a few more weeks on the tree, that are most delicious.
When you arrive late you arrive without expectations and with just the right amount of anger needed to surprise them all. I will not quote the Gospels, but I will quote Bob Marley quoting the Gospels: “The stone that the builder refused will always be the head cornerstone."