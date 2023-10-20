We Never Really Escape the Gym-Class Draft

After having been the subject of perhaps 500 such drafts and chosen everywhere from number one overall—that was the day we had girl captains; thank you Stephanie Rowe!—to 18 of 22, here are the questions I ask myself 40 years later: Were these auctions the source of all my problems, the insecurities and panics, the angers and paranoia, that still haunt me? Were they the cause of the occasional drinking-binge, meditation retreat and need to write?

