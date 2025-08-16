Weight-loss drugs have a surprising foe: Fat activists
Pamela Paul , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 16 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Doctors and many patients say GLP-1 drugs can help solve the growing problem of obesity. But some bristle at the thought that obesity is a problem at all.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the world of fat activism, the “O-words"—overweight and obesity—are expressly verboten. That’s because advocates and “fat studies" scholars want to destigmatize and accommodate fatness—their preferred term—and push back against the view that overweight or obese people are somehow abnormal or diseased.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story