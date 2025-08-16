Weight-loss drugs have a surprising foe: Fat activists

Pamela Mejia, a researcher who conducted a study on fat bias in the media for NAAFA, is familiar with this prejudice. “I have a doctor who is convinced that everything that happens to me, from a sprained ankle to a migraine, would be helped if I lost weight," she said. “Once I fell and bruised myself hiking and the doctors said, ‘It would be better if you lose weight.’ I just fell off a mountain! Does he think the mountain attacked me because I’m fat?"