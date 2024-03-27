Welcome to the Golden Age of Do-It-Yourself Room Service
Dawn Gilbertson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST
SummaryThere have never been more options for food delivery to your room—or other parts of the hotel.
Hotels are putting lots of thought and money into helping travelers do the simple thing they most want: get a plate of hot pad thai or chicken parm to eat in their rooms.
