We’re working less on Fridays than we used to, and that’s OK
Vanessa Fuhrmans , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
SummaryMore workers—and employers—are getting the benefits of a quasi-four-day week than it appears.
All those bosses still grumbling about the remote-work ethic are right about one thing: We’re working less on Fridays than we used to—some of us, a lot less.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less