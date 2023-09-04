West Coast Ports Face Hurdles Winning Back Importers

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which together form the largest single gateway complex for U.S. container imports, saw inbound volumes fall by nearly a quarter in the first six months of this year compared with the same period in 2022, according to PMSA figures. The ports of Savannah, Ga., and Charleston, S.C., the closest points to a burgeoning network of electric-vehicle and battery factories in the Southeast, reported far slimmer declines.

