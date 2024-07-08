What being runner-up can teach you about winning

After all, doing the work is the thing we can control, unlike whether we’re handed some shiny prize. Often, you just need more reps to get better, Stulberg says, or more time to get lucky. One of his clients spent two years falling just short of clinching huge business deals, with contract after contract falling apart in negotiations. The executive wondered whether he was the problem, and mulled making rash changes to his approach. Stulberg urged him to stay the course.