What CIOs Read in 2023
Tom Loftus , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Dec 2023, 07:02 PM IST
SummaryThis year’s picks range from books on large language models and leadership to the global battle over semiconductors and a how-to on just getting things done.
In 2023, technology executives racing to keep ahead of the almost-daily advances surrounding generative AI continued to seek answers and inspiration in a centuries-old format: books.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less