What CIOs Read in 2023

In 2023, technology executives racing to keep ahead of the almost-daily advances surrounding generative AI continued to seek answers and inspiration in a centuries-old format: books.

We asked some to share their favorites, included here along with a handful of notable reads from CIO Journal’s library.

Books on AI were top of the list for many—no surprise—along with guides on winning in the new, AI-enabled competitive landscape. Recommended leadership reads also came in many forms, including one from former commander of Joint Special Operations Command, Stanley McChrystal.

But it wasn’t all LLMs and leadership. Among other works tech leaders took up were books on disruption—as in, how to avoid it—and a read on the global “chip war," decades in the making and continuing to unfold on The Wall Street Journal’s front page.

Note that we are applying a broad definition to books: They can be dead-tree or digital. What they’re not are the strings of text produced by a generative AI chatbot prompt. (Though, to be sure, some might say that books power a good number of gen AI responses today.)

So read on. Edited highlights are below.

Scott Arnold, chief digital and innovation officer, Tampa General HospitalSee Sooner, Act Faster: How Vigilant Leaders Thrive in an Era of Digital Turbulence George S. Day and Paul J.H. Schoemaker (2019)

“This lands close to home describing the forces of innovation and optimization, both difficult to manage simultaneously. It is a nostalgic reminder about companies and technology leaders that ‘missed signals,’ and suffered by not having the speed and peripheral vision to respond to changing environments."

Alex Balazs, chief technology officer, IntuitChip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical TechnologyChris Miller (2022)

“For those of us who have grown up and worked in tech for most of our careers, this book was a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at some of the companies and iconic figures we thought we knew."

Chris Bedi, chief digital information officer, ServiceNowCompeting in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the WorldMarco Iansiti and Karim R. Lakhani (2020)

“This is a timely read that provides a practical framework and concepts leaders need to think about as we prepare to succeed in an AI-first future. It outlines numerous examples for organizations looking to move from the experimental phase of AI into driving tangible results."

Charles Castano, vice president of U.S. IT, Genentech & Roche DiagnosticsLeading with Heart: Five Conversations That Unlock Creativity, Purpose, and ResultsJohn Baird and Edward Sullivan (2022)“This book teaches you to ask better questions that lead to more meaningful conversations; and to demonstrate openness and vulnerability as a leader."

Victor Fetter, chief information officer, FortiveWorkforce Ecosystems: Reaching Strategic Goals with People, Partners, and TechnologiesElizabeth J. Altman, David Kiron, Jeff Schwartz and Robin Jones (2023)

“In an age where AI /software bots are assigned employee IDs, gig workers play an increasing role, and companies continue to leverage outsource partners to complement employees, understanding the workforce ecosystem is increasingly a required competency of the entire C-suite and board."

Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer, John DeereSeven Women: And the Secret of Their GreatnessEric Metaxas (2015)

“This book taught me about the power of dedication, passion and sacrifice."

Ha Hong, chief artificial intelligence officer, Medtronic Endoscopy, MedtronicThe AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and BeyondPeter Lee, Carey Goldberg and Isaac Kohane (2023)

“An illuminating insight into how LLMs are poised to revolutionize the future of medicine, driving productivity enhancement and distilling complex data into key insights in a user-friendly way."

Rahul Jalali, chief information officer, Union PacificTeam of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex WorldGen. Stanley McChrystal, Tantum Collins, David Silverman and Chris Fussell (2015)

“By empowering those closest to the issue at hand to make decisions, correct choices are often made in a very timely manner. It’s a valuable leadership lesson."

Kathy Kay, chief information officer, Principal Financial Group The Disruption Mindset: Why Some Organizations Transform While Others FailCharlene Li (2019)

“If we don’t continue to evolve how we work, we will be disrupted. There are many valuable insights that helped me shift my mindset to drive change."

Brian Kirkland, chief information officer, Choice Hotels International Rewired: The McKinsey Guide to Outcompeting in the Age of Digital and AIEric Lamarre, Kate Smaje and Rodney Zemmel (2023)

“Transformation and innovation are more critical now than ever before. Everything from the pandemic to generative AI are forcing leaders and companies to think different, and be different, to succeed today and in the future."

Sharon Mandell, chief information officer, Juniper NetworksThe Founder’s Mentality: How to Overcome the Predictable Crises of GrowthChris Zook and James Allen (2016)“This was a crucial read for me this year as it brings you back to the basic reasons for your existence—a mission that inspires and involves people. It delves into the fundamentals, goes down to the brass tacks, and makes you reassess your daily activities to ask if they’re truly relevant and help you get where you want to go."

Anup Purohit, chief information officer, WiproExecution: The Discipline of Getting Things DoneLarry Bossidy and Ram Charan (2002)

“It aptly and clearly illustrates the reasons why companies fall short of their promises."

Craig Richardville, chief digital and information officer, Intermountain HealthThe AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond Peter Lee, Carey Goldberg and Isaac Kohane (2023)

“Organizations that understand and embrace AI to enhance the digital healthcare delivery and experience will be the leaders in this space. This is a must-read for anyone interested in the impactful integration of AI to shape the future of healthcare."

Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer, InfosysBuild: An Orthodox Guide to Making Things Worth MakingTony Fadell (2022)

“It provides a lot of practical advice and learnings on how to build successful products in large companies as well as building and scaling products as startups."

CIO Journal’s Notable Books of the Year

The Worlds I See: Curiosity, Exploration, and Discovery at the Dawn of AIDr. Fei-Fei Li (2023)This memoir by one of AI’s true pioneers captures the scientist and scientific process at work as well as some of the key discoveries around AI, most notably ImageNet.

The Geek Way: The Radical Mindset That Drives Extraordinary ResultsAndrew McAfee (2023)When it comes to putting Silicon Valley practices into use beyond Hwy. 101, the record is decidedly mixed. Always interesting, yes, but mixed. McAfee here challenges the uncharitable perception of geeks to highlight their openness, curiosity and ability to cooperate.

Elon MuskWalter Isaacson (2023)Love him or loathe him, it’s hard to pass up a story on someone whose philosophy, according to Isaacson, can be summed up thusly: “Take risks. Learn by blowing things up. Revise. Repeat."

Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing WellAmy Edmondson (2023)

Few mantras are as cringeworthy these days as “fail fast, fail often," now frequently seen as an all-too-glib excuse for some of tech’s biggest flubs. Edmondson reclaims it from the hype merchants to create a best-practices guide for failure.

Write to Tom Loftus at thomas.loftus@wsj.com

View Full Image What CIOs Read in 2023

View Full Image What CIOs Read in 2023