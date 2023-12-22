What CIOs Read in 2023

Sharon Mandell, chief information officer, Juniper NetworksThe Founder’s Mentality: How to Overcome the Predictable Crises of GrowthChris Zook and James Allen (2016)“This was a crucial read for me this year as it brings you back to the basic reasons for your existence—a mission that inspires and involves people. It delves into the fundamentals, goes down to the brass tacks, and makes you reassess your daily activities to ask if they’re truly relevant and help you get where you want to go."