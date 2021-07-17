Major flooding across Germany and Europe this week has been caused by a cold, low-pressure area that German scientists have dubbed Bernd. As the weather system slowly swept across the continent on Wednesday and Thursday, unusually high amounts of precipitation occurred over a limited area, causing rivers and sewage systems to overflow.

What is happening in Germany?

The damage and death toll—more than 100 dead in Germany alone by Friday afternoon—exceed anything seen in this century. The worst-hit regions so far are in the German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as in the French-speaking region of Belgium and, to a lesser extent, in parts of the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The government of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, published a list of 23 towns, cities and rural districts particularly affected by the flooding, including large cities such as Cologne and Düsseldorf.

Is Europe known for such catastrophic flooding?

Yes, damaging floods have occurred recently in continental Europe. The most recent ones happened in 2013, 2005 and 2002, causing billions of euros of damages mainly in central Europe.

What explains such a large death toll this year?

The death toll is already much higher than the 25 deaths thought to have been caused by the latest similar event in the region in 2013, and it is expected to climb as hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

The main reason for the casualties is the collapse of numerous houses in the most affected areas due to the speed and intensity of the flood and associated landslides. Many homes in rural areas in the worst-hit regions go back hundreds of years and are built around a wood skeleton known as Fachwerk that offers relatively little protection in such conditions.

In addition, the flooding happened very rapidly, with little warning and many flash floods happened during the night, catching both residents and authorities unaware, as illustrated by the fact that Chancellor Angela Merkel flew to Washington hours before the floods started.

Is there an estimate for the damage caused by floods?

It is too early for an accurate assessment but the extent of the destruction to private property and public infrastructure, including roads, highways, gas pipes, the electricity grid, fixed-line and mobile telephone networks, schools and hospitals, is certain to be on a massive scale.

The 2013 floods in Germany, the most damaging this century so far, extended over almost a month in May and June, affected a larger area, and caused 6.7 billion euros, equivalent to $7.91 billion, in damages according to the government.

The German government said this week it would adopt a financial-aid package for the affected regions next week.

Is there a connection between climate change and this storm?

Heavy storms resulting in damaging floods have been relatively frequent in this part of Europe, taking place at least four times in the past 20 years. According to weather scientists, this week’s storm was particularly devastating because it was surrounded by high-pressure areas that slowed down its progression, causing intense rainfall to persist over the same area.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said there was little doubt that the flooding was related to global warming. And many scientists think global warming has generally coincided with an increase in the number of extreme weather events, including heat waves and droughts.

Yet Andreas Marx, a climate researcher with the Helmholtz-Center for Environmental Research in Germany, says it isn’t clear whether individual events such as this week’s torrential rains can be blamed on climate change, even though generally higher temperatures can cause more moisture to gather in the atmosphere.

Has the worst of the flooding passed?

Weather forecasts predict sunny weather in he affected areas over the weekend, facilitating the rescue effort, but thunderstorms are expected to return in the middle of next week and could cause heavy rainfalls again.

In addition, new areas could become affected as the floodwaters move downstream, and many houses damaged by the water in the worst-hit regions could still collapse. Some flooded areas remained hard to access on Friday.

