What it’s like to come out at work as a social-media influencer

A New York-based influencer, Miccio boasts half a million social media followers riveted by what she eats, buys and wears, which has yielded a steady flow of brand deals. Before becoming a full-time influencer, she worked as a sales rep at Oracle, cold-calling prospective leads and getting cursed at or hung up on. She spent her breaks and nights building her follower count with up-close looks at her life as a recent college graduate, earning $10,000 a month on YouTube alone because of all the clicks by the time she quit.