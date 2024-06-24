What rhymes with ‘web components’? Office workers go to country music bootcamp
Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jun 2024, 06:24 PM IST
SummaryEmployees are summoning their inner Willie Nelsons at team-building events in Nashville. Bandanas and braids optional.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—“Can we rhyme ‘suck less’ with ‘success’?"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less