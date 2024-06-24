What rhymes with ‘web components’? Office workers go to country music bootcamp

When art meets commerce in this way, you learn the rules as you go, he added. “I did one for a paper supply company, and no one wanted to mention Dunder Mifflin," he said, referring to the fictional firm at the heart of the NBC sitcom “The Office." “It’s like the unwritten rule that on a tour bus, you never play ‘Spinal Tap’ because it’s too on the nose. So we sang about how good the paper is and how their supply chain is better."