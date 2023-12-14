What the Supreme Court’s Decision Means for Abortion Pills
Dominique Mosbergen , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 14 Dec 2023, 03:59 PM IST
SummaryMedication abortion accounts for more than half of procedures nationwide.
The Supreme Court said on Dec. 13 that it would weigh whether to limit access to mifepristone, a pill used in most abortions in the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less