What TV to Watch This Fall? A Guide to Streaming on Max, Hulu, Prime and Paramou

It feels like there aren’t as many new shows, and our queues on Hulu and Peacock are skimpy.

Hollywood’s dual strikes have largely made television and film production in the U.S. grind to a halt. When the Writers Guild of America walked out at the beginning of May, it closed writers’ rooms planning upcoming seasons of shows. Anything that was still shooting with finished scripts came to a halt in July when the actors went on strike, too. And although the writers and the studios recently picked back up negotiating, TV show production restarting appears a ways off. The actors will have to negotiate and approve their own, separate contract.

The shortage of shows will be most visible this fall on the traditional television networks like CBS and ABC which won’t be debuting new seasons of their shows and instead are relying on reality TV, game shows and reruns.

But streaming services like Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery’s rebranded Max, and Disney’s Disney+ and Hulu have more flexibility. They have some programs that were finished pre-strikes. Streaming algorithms will also be serving up material from their vast library based on past viewing habits. Notice how everyone is watching “Suits" this summer? (The legal drama which features pre-Duchess Meghan Markle finished its original run in 2019.) Meanwhile, just how much actors and writers are compensated from these views is one of the issues at stake in the negotiations.

The coming TV schedule isn’t devoid of new material—you can look forward to a new season of “Fargo" in November, for instance. Still, it is looking less packed than usual, especially for those invested in scripted fare. (If you want reality: You’re set.)

Here’s a guide to what shows are delayed, and what you can watch instead.

If you want a hilarious comedy like ABC’s“Abbott Elementary" with another will-they-won’t-they romance, watch “Starstruck"on Max…

The writers for Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-winning ABC series were supposed to start work on May 3—a day after the writers’ strike began. Because of the work stoppage they never picked up their pens to figure out what’s going to happen to the budding romance between Janine (Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

To feed your need for a sexy, but also very funny, tension-filled couple, turn to “Starstruck" currently on Max. The British series, like “Abbott," comes from a talented young writer-performer. Here, it is Rose Matafeo, playing a hot mess who hooks up with a movie star one New Year’s Eve (Nikesh Patel). Turns out he’s actually a lovely guy and the feelings are real and mutual—but also very complicated. Two seasons are currently available while the third will stream September 28.

If you’re missing the outlandish heels, ridiculous minidresses, and marketing high-jinks of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris," catch up with the wonderfully unrealistic magazine-set series “The Bold Type"on Hulu…

The third season of “Emily in Paris," Netflix’s escapist comedy starring Lily Collins, dropped last December, but fans of the cheery expat of the series’ title won’t get that holiday gift this year. The start of shooting the fourth installment was initially delayed by the writers’ strike.

If in need of an “Emily" fix, you could always watch creator Darren Star’s previous series about a striver, “Younger," on Paramount+ or Hulu, but you would also probably like the five seasons of “The Bold Type" on Hulu. The show follows a trio of young women who are all employed by a Cosmopolitan-like magazine. Like, “Emily" it feels a little bit divorced from reality but it is very fun. (And, if you loved Meghann Fahy as Daphne on the most recent season of “The White Lotus," know that she’s in this as well.)

If you’re sad there won’t be a new season of the creepy, backstabbing, cannibal ladies “Yellowjackets"to stream on Paramount+ anytime soon, check out the cutthroat girls of “Dare Me" on Netflix…

It probably would have been a while before viewers saw “Yellowjackets" season three on Showtime anyway, but on top of that, writing was halted after just one day back, as co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed on X. So what to dig into if you’re missing the murderous girls and women who survived a terrifying plane crash in a possibly haunted wilderness? Well, Paramount+ has “Twin Peaks," David Lynch’s original spooky teen show from the early ’90s and his even eerier 2017 follow-up “Twin Peaks: The Return." Or, for something more modern, there is “Dare Me," a USA Network series now streaming on Netflix that was unceremoniously canceled after one season. Based on a book by thriller writer Megan Abbott, it is a noirish drama that digs into messy female dynamics about a cheerleading squad and its alluring new coach.

If you’re bummed you won’t be able to play Dungeons & Dragons with the cast of “Stranger Things"in the coming months on Netflix, pivot to the nerds of 1999 debut “Freaks and Geeks" onParamount+…

One of the biggest shows to shut down early into the writers’ strike was “Stranger Things." The co-creators, the Duffer brothers, announced: “Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike." As you anticipate the fifth and final season of adventures with Eleven, I’d visit with some less magical, but no less entertaining, dorks. “Freaks and Geeks" streams on Paramount+ and, even though the only demogorgons are the horrors of puberty, it is hard to imagine that the Dungeons & Dragons’ players of Hawkins would exist without Sam Weir and his friends.

If you’re anxious for season four of “The Boys" on Prime Video, treat yourself to the profane superheroes of “Harley Quinn" on Max…

Showrunner Eric Kripke revealed in June that a release of the fourth season of the bloody superhero saga “The Boys" is on hold until the WGA strike ends. That said, if superheroes with sass are your favorite, then “Harley Quinn" on Max should tide you over. The animated series about the DC antihero voiced by Kaley Cuoco is gory, hilarious, and, like “The Boys," often a commentary on the cultural obsession with comic book heroes.

If you’re missing your “Grey’s Anatomy" fix on network TV, “ER" is on Hulu and Max…

For the first time since 2005, there won’t be new “Grey’s Anatomy" episodes airing on ABC this fall because of the strikes. Of course, there are 19 seasons currently available on Netflix, but if you’ve already binged those, why not head back to the medical drama that paved the way for it all: “ER," which streams on Hulu and Max.

If you’ve been waiting for a resolution for that “Severance" cliffhanger on Apple TV+, get your Adam Scott fix with “Party Down" on The Roku Channel…

The first season of the highly praised Apple TV+ series “Severance," about a corporation that keeps workers unaware of what they are doing at their jobs through a brain-altering procedure, aired way back in 2022. It ended on a huge question mark that won’t be resolved anytime soon because production was stopped for strike reasons. Though tonally very different, you might want to seek out another show starring Adam Scott, “Party Down." This year it dropped a long-awaited third season, but the pilot is available free via the Roku Channel. (You’ll have to subscribe to Starz for the rest.) And while it is zanier than “Severance"—and not as dystopian—it has similar themes about the drudgery of day jobs.

If you’re still missing the comedy stylings of “Hacks" on Max, go back in time to the 1960s with “The Dick Van Dyke Show" on Peacock…

Production of the third season of “Hacks," about a demanding comedian played by Jean Smart, was paused back in May, with co-creator Jen Statsky explaining, “Writing happens at every stage of the process—production and post included." With no new “Hacks," why not go back to one of the earliest shows about crafting jokes for a demanding boss? That would be “The Dick Van Dyke Show," which is available on Peacock.

If you’re a devotee of Taylor Sheridan’s universe, don’t worry, there is more Taylor Sheridan still on the way at Paramount+…

Yes, the big-name showrunner Taylor Sheridan’s empire, which includes “Yellowstone" and its spin offs, has been impacted by the strikes. It will be a while before you see the second part of the fifth season of “Yellowstone," which was supposed to premiere in November, but remains unfilmed. Still, there is more Taylor Sheridan to keep you satiated. His terrorism thriller “Special Ops: Lioness" with Zoe Saldaña began in July, and “Yellowstone"-adjacent western “Lawmen: Bass Reeves" starring David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid is still set for the fall. “Yellowstone" will also air on CBS as a substitute for new programming.

If you can’t wait to find out what happens to Cassian Andor of “Andor"—before the events of “Rogue One," that is—on Disney+, get more smart sci-fi from “The Expanse" on Prime Video.

Disney+ scored an Emmy nomination and critical acclaim for “Andor," its “Star Wars" show from writer Tony Gilroy that had a more grown-up approach to a galaxy far far away than, say, “The Mandalorian." If you liked that, sci-fi aficionados will point you to another savvy project: “The Expanse," about a colonization in space, all six seasons of which are available to stream on Prime.

If you want more of the intrigue and squabbles of “The Diplomat," pivot toward the funny side of politics with “The Thick of It" on BritBox…

Even without the strikes, you would have to be patient when it comes to getting more of Netflix’s “The Diplomat" starring Keri Russell as an American foreign service officer with job and marriage trouble. It only premiered in April, after all. You could always go for a classic of the political genre with “The West Wing" on Max, or if you’re feeling more adventurous (and looking for a laugh) the Armando Iannucci’s brilliant comedy “The Thick of It," a British precursor to “Veep," is on BritBox.

If you are bereft without the brutal beatdowns and chaotic teen drama of “Cobra Kai," well there are a couple of directions to go in…

“Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz used a phrase from his series to say “pencils down" in the writers’ room for season 6. “We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," he wrote. Now while you can see star Xolo Maridueña on the big screen in “Blue Beetle," that might not be enough to tide you over. For those who like “Cobra Kai" because of the ass-kicking, there is the beloved yet underrated martial arts series “Warrior" on Max. If the teen stuff is more your thing, Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever" just wrapped up its run. Bonus: It, like “Cobra Kai," takes place in the San Fernando Valley.