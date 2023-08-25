“Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz used a phrase from his series to say “pencils down" in the writers’ room for season 6. “We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," he wrote. Now while you can see star Xolo Maridueña on the big screen in “Blue Beetle," that might not be enough to tide you over. For those who like “Cobra Kai" because of the ass-kicking, there is the beloved yet underrated martial arts series “Warrior" on Max. If the teen stuff is more your thing, Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever" just wrapped up its run. Bonus: It, like “Cobra Kai," takes place in the San Fernando Valley.