What Wall Street’s women pioneers had to put up with

Female research analysts led the way up the ladder because, not needing to be visible, they could hide behind initials that effectively rendered them men, or at least genderless. In 1970, when Wall Street was put on notice about its hiring practices at New York City’s Human Rights Commission hearings, only Merrill Lynch was able to boast that as many as seven of its 26 industry specialists were women. But as one of them, Mary Wrenn, noted: “For a long time, those who read my reports didn’t know whether I was Miss or Mr. Wrenn."