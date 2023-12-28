What Went Right in 2023
SummaryAmericans are ending the year in a sour mood, but the past year gave reasons for optimism, from new weight-loss drugs to economic resilience to falling crime.
According to most polls, Americans are ending the year in a sour mood. Trust in all public institutions, ranging from the government to the Supreme Court to the media and the military, is near historic lows. Four in 5 Americans confess to being worried about the economy and believe that it is getting worse. Fully two-thirds of respondents tell pollsters that the country is “on the wrong track." The upcoming 2024 presidential election seems to depress almost everyone. War in the Middle East and the ongoing plight of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion create a sense of a world in conflict, and the surge in illegal immigration has reached a point where there is an emerging bipartisan consensus that it must be addressed more forcibly.