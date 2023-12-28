So what went right in 2023? The health breakthrough of the year was the commercialization of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic. While many touted the breakthrough’s obvious benefits for weight management, it has quickly become clear that its benefits will extend well beyond waistlines: A world where there is less obesity will be a world of more resilient bodies and bones and less diabetes, which alone is the eighth leading cause of early death in the U.S. It’s no accident that the stock price of companies that make artificial joints and insulin delivery systems took a hit this year. For the preponderance of our history on the planet, humans suffered from caloric scarcity; now, we are suffering from caloric abundance. And now, as is so often the case, we are creating solutions to problems we created.