What your ‘heart age’ says about your health

How useful are heart-age tools?

Traditionally, more doctors have relied on risk calculators as indicators of a person’s risk for heart disease. They can be more complex than the heart-age calculators and harder for nondoctors to interpret. Risk calculators give you a risk score over a period of time, rather than an age. For example, a patient might be told their risk of cardiovascular disease in the next 10 years or over their lifetime is 35%.