What’s the Best Time to Eat Dinner? Here’s the Math

The good news is you don’t need to worry about timing dinner to your kids’ bedtimes. Most children have a higher metabolism than adults and are more active in the evening. (Swing by my house around 9 p.m. and you’ll see my kids jumping on the couch or playing indoor volleyball.) That means their blood sugar isn’t as affected by meals, Panda says. If you’re going to do the dinnertime calculation, count back from the adults’ bedtime.