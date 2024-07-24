What’s with everyone buying accessories for their accessories?
Ann-Marie Alcántara , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
SummaryStanley cups, Bogg Bags and phone cases aren’t enough on their own.
It’s no longer enough to accessorize with jewelry or to match the day’s outfit with a cute handbag. The new thing is buying accessories for your accessories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less