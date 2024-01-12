When Covid Hit, They Were in Diapers. So Why Are Kindergarteners Struggling?

America’s youngest students entered school this year with weaker math and reading skills, compared with before the pandemic, according to new data that is surprising some educators.

In kindergarten, students tested in 2023 were about 2 percentage points less likely to begin school at grade level in both math and reading, compared with 2019, data compiled by the testing company Curriculum Associates show. Scores also remained below prepandemic levels in the first and second grades.

The decline is concerning, say researchers who reviewed the results. Schools are struggling to help older students who fell behind since the pandemic and now face an additional, less-appreciated hurdle: catching up younger students, too.

“We are still seeing sizable gaps in school readiness, in school performance for kids who weren’t even in school at the time of the pandemic," said Emily Oster, a Brown University researcher who has studied pandemic-era learning.

The analysis looks at test scores of over a million students who took a digital test called i-Ready last fall. The test asks young students to complete tasks such as matching a sound to a corresponding letter or identifying which picture of a shape—a circle, triangle or square—has four sides.

Schools can purchase these exams as a way of monitoring student progress throughout the year. Researchers at Curriculum Associates compiled nationally representative sets of students in kindergarten through second grade and compared scores in recent years to those in 2019, before the pandemic.

Scores were lower almost across the board. Second-graders who took the test in 2021 and 2022 saw the worst declines, probably because they were in school during the height of the pandemic. This year’s second-graders were still behind, but had recovered somewhat in reading.

When Columbus, Ohio, first-grade teacher Meagan Erwin reviewed her students’ starting scores with colleagues this year, she was vexed to see them coming in at a lower level than before the pandemic. “We were like, ‘Why? These kids weren’t in school. This shouldn’t be affecting them,’ " she said.

One potential cause is lower participation in early-childhood education. Preschool enrollment dropped steeply during the pandemic, but had recovered by the fall of 2022, according to an analysis by the National Institute for Early Education Research. Participation in kindergarten, which is optional in many states, also appears to have fallen, according to a study by Stanford University professor Thomas Dee.

Another theory is that the pandemic destabilized young children’s lives and families outside of school. Millions of Americans lost their jobs and lost loved ones. Some children lost parents or caregivers. Family routines, such as reading to children or playing outside, might have been disrupted.

A final explanation is a statistical one: Shifts in student enrollment or exam participation might have artificially lowered scores if more advantaged students were less likely to sit for the test. Researchers made efforts to account for this possibility, but don’t have student-level family income data.

Erwin says that her students are making solid growth this year, but need more support to catch up. She would love to have smaller classes—she currently has 27 students—and additional support staff for one-on-one help. “It’s always about more people, more hands," Erwin said.

But getting that sort of extra help might prove tough for some districts. Schools in many parts of the country are bracing for budget cuts as federal pandemic-relief funding runs out and some states reckon with projected budget shortfalls.

