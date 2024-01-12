When Covid Hit, They Were in Diapers. So Why Are Kindergarteners Struggling?
SummaryAdd young children to the list of students who need help catching up after the pandemic, according to recent test scores.
America’s youngest students entered school this year with weaker math and reading skills, compared with before the pandemic, according to new data that is surprising some educators.
