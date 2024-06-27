When do you need to get to the airport? We did the math

Checking bags or flying with a pet? Add 30 to 45 minutes

Even when you can tag your own bags, travel advisers caution that checking a bag can take time. You can wait to print out luggage tags at a kiosk, then wait to weigh bags and drop them on the conveyor belt. Plus, most airlines require bags to be checked at least 30 to 45 minutes before departure. Check your airline’s website for its rules.