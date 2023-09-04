When Screening for Prostate Cancer Comes Too Late
Brianna Abbott ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:31 PM IST
SummaryLate-stage diagnoses have risen and a decline in deaths has stalled.
Prostate cancer loomed over David Weigand’s family: His uncle had the disease, and his father died of it. Yet widely followed recommendations for prostate-cancer screening didn’t consider him eligible for a test.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less