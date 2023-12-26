Who Pays to Get Forever Chemicals Out of Drinking Water? It Could Be You

Forever chemicals have shown up in drinking water across the country. Now they are appearing in homeowners’ soaring utility bills.

Water systems are spending millions of dollars to filter out PFAS, the long-lasting compounds commonly known as forever chemicals, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems.

Earlier this year 3M, DuPont and two other companies agreed to proposed class-action settlements of contamination claims for up to $13.7 billion, but some water providers are already passing the cleanup cost on to customers.

Communities including Hawthorne, N.J., Wellesley, Mass., and Wausau, Wis., have boosted their water rates by 13% to more than 50% after the discovery of PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, led them to build new filtration systems or buy water from other sources.

Jim Wagner, a Wausau laundry owner, said he lost customers when he raised the price of using a washing machine by 50 cents. Wausau resident Jaime Pittsley said his water bills have more than doubled even though his family switched to drinking bottled water.

“I don’t feel that the residents should be taking the brunt of the cost for this," Pittsley said. “I think these companies definitely should be footing the bill."

Wausau, a city of 40,000 in central Wisconsin, is in line to get about $65 million from the settlements before attorneys’ fees, but it still faces the potential for stricter regulations and further cleanup costs, Mayor Katie Rosenberg said.

She said it is too soon to talk about cutting water rates. “That’d be a discussion that we would be able to have more robustly once we have some of those dollars in our account," said Rosenberg.

3M said it agreed with plaintiffs’ attorneys that the settlement is the right way to move forward. DuPont and two related companies included in the lawsuits, Corteva and Chemours, issued a statement Dec. 22 saying they remain in favor of the settlement.

In recent years hundreds of municipalities have sued PFAS manufacturers, alleging that the companies knew that the chemicals would contaminate aquifers. The companies, while seeking to settle the litigation, say PFAS haven’t been shown to cause health problems at the levels detected in drinking water.

Some lawyers have said the settlements won’t come close to paying the full cost of PFAS treatment, pointing to a study from the American Water Works Association that estimated the nationwide capital costs at $47 billion. The Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies has said treating drinking water could cost up to $6 billion annually.

Hawthorne, N.J., found PFAS in its wells, according to its lawsuit against the companies, and Mayor John Lane said it is spending more than $6 million on a filtration system. The borough accepted the settlements even though Lane estimated it would net less than $3 million.

“When you go into litigation of this magnitude, especially when you’re up against DuPont and 3M, which are extremely large corporations, it’s a coin toss how you come out," he said.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, who has overseen the litigation from his courtroom in South Carolina, said in a Dec. 14 hearing that private companies don’t have enough money to pay for PFAS treatment by themselves. Water providers that don’t accept the settlements could take a decade to resolve their individual lawsuits, he has cautioned.

Gary Douglas, a lawyer for plaintiffs whose firm helped to craft the settlements, said water systems that go it alone could end up spending millions of dollars on legal bills, and might not cover those costs even if they win.

“I don’t think it would be the wise decision," he said at the hearing. “In fact, I might need to consult with my malpractice carrier if I gave such advice, to be frank."

Several hundred of the 16,000 water systems covered by the settlement involving DuPont, Corteva and Chemours have opted out, attorneys said, though they have until March to change their minds. Those that declined generally haven’t detected PFAS in their water or faced the expense of new treatment systems but want to preserve their legal options, the lawyers said.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which serves 19 million people, is one of the opt-outs. It gets its water from Northern California snowmelt and the Colorado River and sporadically finds low levels of PFAS, but Deven Upadhyay, assistant general manager, said that could change.

“There’s a ton of uncertainty in the way water systems are going to see this stuff coming in," he said. “We know we’ll have to treat it in some way, and those treatment costs are not trivial."

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in North Carolina made a split decision, accepting the 3M settlement while continuing its lawsuit against DuPont and Chemours, which operates a chemical plant upriver from Wilmington, N.C. The authority has said it spent $43 million upgrading a plant to treat PFAS-infused water from the Cape Fear River, and has raised customers’ rates even though some forms of the chemicals are still passing through the filters.

“It’s hard, and it’s also extremely frustrating because people know that they’re paying higher rates even though we’re still drinking PFAS," said Dana Sargent, Cape Fear River Watch executive director, whose own tap water comes from the system.

Write to John Keilman at john.keilman@wsj.com and Kris Maher at Kris.Maher@wsj.com