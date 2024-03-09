Who will win Barbenheimer clash at Oscars? Here’s what history shows.

Come Monday morning, we’ll know which film wins the Best Picture award for this year at the Oscars. In the run-up to it, many fans had raised eyebrows at the fewer nominations received by Barbie (eight), the biggest grosser of the year globally, in favour of its big rival at the box office, Oppenheimer (13). The latter has already won several major best film awards ahead of the Oscars. This Mint analysis delves into historical data to find trends on how often the Oscars agree with the box office, and what pre-Oscars victories say about a film’s chances on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Popular ≠ best

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which gives away the award, has never given the top recognition to the most popular film of the year at the box office in the 21st century so far, a Mint analysis reveals. Just three winners since 2000 featured among the top 10 grossers of their respective year. The closest the Oscars came to acknowledging the box office verdict was 2004: the winner, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, was the second biggest earner among films released the previous year.

India’s picks

A similar trend can be seen in the list of India’s official entries for the Best International Feature Film (known as Best Foreign Language Film before 2020). Since 1958, India has sent 56 movies to the Oscars, nearly 60% of them being Hindi-language films. There have been only five instances when the official pick was also among the five top earners of the relevant year at the Indian box office. Incidentally, this includes two films that had the distinction of reaching the nominee list—Mother India (1958 entry) and Lagaan (2002 entry).

Award magnets

The Academy Awards may be the pinnacle of success, but together with the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards, form the troika of Grand Slams in the film world. The question on everyone’s mind now is: can Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, having won the Best Picture award at both the Golden Globes and BAFTA, make it big at the Oscars as well? That’s happened only four times since 2011 (though a hat-trick is far more common for the Best Actor and Actress awards).

Note: In each case, the year refers to the year of the award, and not the release of the film.