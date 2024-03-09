Who will win Barbenheimer clash at Oscars? Here’s what history shows.

Come Monday morning, we’ll know which film wins the Best Picture award for this year at the Oscars. In the run-up to it, many fans had raised eyebrows at the fewer nominations received by Barbie (eight), the biggest grosser of the year globally, in favour of its big rival at the box office, Oppenheimer (13). The latter has already won several major best film awards ahead of the Oscars. This Mint analysis delves into historical data to find trends on how often the Oscars agree with the box office, and what pre-Oscars victories say about a film’s chances on Hollywood’s biggest night.