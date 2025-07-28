Who’s afraid of a little bacteria? Not these swimmers in Paris.
Noemie Bisserbe , Eve Hartley , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Locals and tourists are lining up this summer for a dip in the Seine. But the reopening of the storied river to public swimming after a centurylong ban hasn’t been entirely smooth.
PARIS—The promise of a swim in a cleaned-up Seine was an enticing bribe for Parisians forced to put up with the throngs of tourists who descended on their city for last year’s Olympics.
