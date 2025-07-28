Who’s afraid of a little bacteria? Not these swimmers in Paris.

To limit sewage pollution, authorities built a massive underground storage tank in the heart of the city to store water during storms. It is designed to hold as much as 13.2 million gallons, about 20 Olympic pools’ worth. Local government workers have also gone door-to-door to persuade thousands of homeowners to connect their wastewater pipes to the sewer system instead of flushing directly into the Seine or one of its tributaries, the Marne, as is sometimes still the case. About half of the plumbing issues have been fixed.