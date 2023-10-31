Who’s Left Out of the Latest Student-Loan Plan? Parents

Parent Plus loans, which account for more than $111 billion in outstanding student debt, aren’t eligible for the lower monthly payments and shorter paths to forgiveness offered under the new Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) program announced in January. Neither were they part of the one-time adjustment in July to other income-driven repayment programs that awarded borrowers nearly $40 billion dollars in debt relief. There is a way to convert Parent Plus loans into one that is eligible, but it is complicated.

