Why a Soft Landing Could Prove Elusive

First, if the Fed holds rates too high for too long, it would risk an unnecessarily severe downturn. The 1995 soft landing occurred after Fed officials pivoted quickly to cutting rates. After doubling their benchmark federal-funds rate to 6% over the 12 months through February of that year, they realized they might have acted too aggressively. Growth faltered and global forces appeared to be tamping down price pressures. They reduced rates three times starting in July.