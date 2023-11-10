Why Are We So Obsessed with Sam Bankman-Fried’s Parents?
The operatic family saga showed us not just the deranging effect of parental love but the limits of privilege and good intentions in saving our children from themselves
During the trial for disgraced crypto-wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried, the courtroom artist did an inspired, almost abstract evocation of his parents at the moment of the crushing verdict. His father is bent over, white head in his hands, his mother is covering her face; the shadowing of their dark clothes merges them into a single mountain of unspeakable grief. Journalists in the room were equally riveted by their reaction, writing about Barbara Fried “crumpling" and Joe Bankman “doubling over" and of them “holding each other up." Covering their faces would not shield them from the intense scrutiny aimed in their direction.