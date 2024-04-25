Why do 20-somethings love signet rings now? ‘It’s not about being snobby.’

Signet rings were a staple in tech executive Buchi Okafor’s Nigerian-American household. “Growing up, all my uncles had signet rings," said the Chicago resident, 29, adding that his dad’s gold-and-ruby design “obsessed’ him. “We have a running joke about when he’s going to pass his ring down to me," he said. For now, Okafor wears his “go-to" silver tiger-eye signet solo on his index finger. It’s not elitist, he insists, because he bought it for himself. “Just cool."