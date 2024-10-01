Why do all these 15-year-old boys want to smell like the 1990s?

Colognes—some from the 1990s—are having a resurgence with a new fan base: teens obsessed with building an expensive collection. They are part of a group searching for classic scents including Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male, Dior Sauvage and Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò, thanks to social media.

Legacy brands have experienced significant growth over the past year, beauty executives say. Younger consumers might pay between $60 and $150 for a full bottle, scrounge for smaller samples or happily snatch a family hand-me-down.

Ryan Glicksman, 14, started wearing Acqua di Giò, a citrusy scent that was launched in 1996, after finding it abandoned in the back of his father’s bathroom cabinet. His haul also included Le Male, with its famous sculpted male torso bottle, which was launched in 1995. He took both bottles to sleep-away camp in Wisconsin this summer. Now he sprays on the fragrances before school.

“It’s still cool, I guess," says Ryan, who lives in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Ryan’s room now includes dozens of old and new fragrances neatly displayed on a tray. Walking in feels like visiting a perfume counter, says his father, Jeff Glicksman.

“I stopped wearing cologne because I didn’t need to impress anyone anymore," says the finance manager, who was happy to give away his old bottles.

About 44% of boys ages 12 to 14 and 57% ages 15 to 17 use fragrance, according to market-research firm Mintel. Fragrance is the fastest-growing beauty category in 2024, up 15% since January, according to market-research firm Circana.

“It’s really fun to see the influences and them coming back to these classic juices," says Nicolette Bosco, vice president of beauty at Macy’s.

Aging up

After years of complimenting his grandfather’s scent, Marcus Melamed was thrilled to get his own bottle of Terre d’Hermès. His grandfather purchased him the cologne, which has notes of grapefruit and cedar, two years ago. The scent, which sells for $135 online, was launched in 2006.

“It does make me feel like I am a little bit older," says 15-year-old Marcus, who lives in Newtown, Pa.

Even as Marcus builds out a collection—thanks to trips to the mall with his mom—he avoids other popular scents such as Dior Sauvage, known for its woodiness. Too many friends own the fragrance.

Ann Gottlieb, a New York-based fragrance-industry consultant, says some of today’s teen boys are swapping lighter body sprays such as Axe, popular in the early 2000s, for more upscale, higher-price designer fragrances. Spending on fragrances among teen boys rose 26% from the previous year, according to 2024 survey data from investment bank Piper Sandler.

Some are willing to pay for colognes in installments, while others ask parents for pricier scents for birthdays and holidays, Gottlieb says. Some of the youngsters’ fragrance wardrobes have surpassed those of their parents.

“In the past it would have been one fragrance," Gottlieb says.

Elijah Yeroushalmi, a fragrance influencer and economics major at New York’s Binghamton University, says many of his followers love watching videos of him visiting Marshalls or T.J. Maxx to find deals on scents. He says he gets more video views when mentioning any Jean Paul Gaultier fragrance.

“They are so hyped up right now," Yeroushalmi says. While he likes Le Male—what he calls the “O.G."—some of the company’s newer versions can smell “synthetic," he says.

Yeroushalmi suggests would-be collectors start by splitting up scents by daytime and evening. “You want a dark, seductive fragrance for a date night," he says. “For the day, you want something light, fresh and masculine."

Role reversal

Some dads are finding there is an advantage to the “fragheads" living under their roof.

Aidan Dowling now visits his son’s Max’s room to spritz one of his 15 or so colognes before an evening out. Though Dowling purchased one or two bottles in his 20s, he stopped wearing cologne after getting married.

Dowling, a moving-company manager in Boonton Township, N.J., laughs at how he used to play sports with his friends at that age, while his son’s crew now heads to Sephora.

Max Dowling, who prefers scents with vanilla, amber and citrus, says he still wears the Jean Paul Gaultier cologne that his father used. His friends can now sniff his style.

“My friend said I smelled like his uncle. I just said, ‘Thank you,’ " Max says.

Some companies are creating scents that tap in to the retro vibes.

Ranger Station, a fragrance company based in Nashville, Tenn., launched Rich 90s Dad cologne last year. The company describes Rich 90s Dad, a $94 limited-edition scent, as smelling like a tucked-in polo and a Jaguar XJ interior. It is currently sold out.

Brandon Owens, of Nipomo, Calif., got the cologne from his wife for Father’s Day. He says it reminds him of being young and single. His son, Matthew, sneaks in some sprays too.

“He’s obsessed with that one," Owens says. “It’s almost gone."