Why Do Companies’ IT Projects Fail So Often?

No executive sets out with the intention for IT in their organization to fail or underachieve. Yet decisions they make do unfortunately lead to failed projects, negative outcomes and wasted investments. These executives, while holding influential positions, just don’t know what it takes to succeed with technology in today’s digital-first world. Essentially, they don’t know what they don’t know. They are working from a cognitive map that is fundamentally defective, and this leads to flawed decision-making. Unless this is remedied, their organization’s dismal results from IT investments will continue.