‘Why Do I Do This Stupid Hobby?’ The Ups and Downs of Riding Every Roller Coaster
SummaryBurnout, kiddie-ride restrictions and squabbles over the definition of a coaster weigh on die-hards. The pastime ‘gets really nuts.’
Rick Mathews’s big vacation this year was a 23-day jaunt across Europe and North Africa, during which he rode 131 roller coasters.
