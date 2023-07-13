Why Entrepreneurs Might Think About Getting a Tattoo
- New research found that showing tattoos in marketing materials can help raise money in crowdfunding campaigns
Showing some ink can help you raise more cash online.
According to a new study, entrepreneurs running crowdfunding campaigns do better if they show people with tattoos in their online pitch materials. And showing tattoos is especially helpful if the campaign is for a product that is not particularly artistic. For instance, a nonartistic product like new night-vision binoculars would get more of a boost from showing people with tattoos than something artistic like a coffee-table book.
That is likely because potential backers may interpret tattoos in a nonartistic campaign as a signal that the person running the campaign is creative—and the perception of creativity makes people more likely to contribute, research shows. For an artistic campaign, though, people likely already think the project is creative, so the tattoos don’t help as much.
So, even if they’re pitching a seemingly prosaic product, entrepreneurs shouldn’t hesitate to show people who are inked up—including themselves. “Roll up your sleeves and show off your ukulele tattoo," says Jeremy Short, a professor of entrepreneurship at the G. Brint Ryan College of Business at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, and a researcher on the study. “That could lead others to see you as creative even before you begin your pitch."
Jazzing it up
Short and his co-authors—Marcus Wolfe, an associate professor at the University of North Texas, along with lead researcher and Ph.D. candidate Paula Kincaid—wanted to look into one particular question about crowdfunding pitches and tattoos. Would the display of tattoos help crowdfunding campaigns raise more money?
The team began by downloading a random sample of 1,500 campaigns posted to the Kickstarter crowdfunding site. They took out any campaigns that didn’t include at least one picture of humans, and they sorted the 619 remaining campaigns into artistic and nonartistic groups, based on Kickstarter’s product categorization.
As it turned out, tattoos helped all types of campaigns. For artistic campaigns, showing people with tattoos brought in 128 more backers on average than campaigns where tattoos weren’t shown. (One of the campaigns the researchers studied—launched by Ben Bishop to raise money for the sequel to his graphic novel, “The Aggregate"—hoped to raise $30,000; instead, it received $53,404 from 471 crowdfunders.)
For nonartistic campaigns, the presence of tattoos helped even more, attracting 458 additional backers on average. Moreover, for nonartistic campaigns, revealing tattoos translated into a steep increase in total dollars pledged—nearly $27,000 in more funds raised, on average, than nonartistic campaigns that displayed no tattoos.
What would Warren do?
This doesn’t mean, though, that entrepreneurs pitching to traditional investors should show off inkwork—either their own or other people’s, the researchers say. Expectations among traditional backers may not be the same as those for crowdfunding backers.
“In some ways, entrepreneurship represents the ultimate form of self-expression, but you won’t see Warren Buffett rolling up his sleeves and showing tattoos," says Short. “But you will see that in crowdfunding, which allows entrepreneurs to appeal directly to the masses for support and typically attracts creative founders and ventures."