Why execution by nitrogen gas is so controversial
SummaryKenneth Eugene Smith became the first person anywhere to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia.
ON JANUARY 25TH Kenneth Eugene Smith became the first person anywhere to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia. He was convicted in 1989 of murdering Elizabeth Sennett, the wife of a preacher from Alabama, on her husband’s orders. The state had first tried to execute him, by lethal injection, in November 2022, but botched the procedure. After that, Mr Smith chose to be put to death by novel means. His execution has caused outrage: Alabama claims nitrogen hypoxia is a quick, painless death but many medical experts disagree. Some have likened it to torture. Why did Alabama authorise this untested method?