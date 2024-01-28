Why execution by nitrogen gas is so controversial

Nitrogen makes up 78% of the air. But it is only safe to inhale when mixed with oxygen. During an execution the inmate breathes pure nitrogen through a mask, causing asphyxiation. Research on death by nitrogen exposure is limited: most of what is recorded in medical journals relates to accidents or suicide attempts. Some studies of oxygen deprivation suggest that it can cause pain similar to that of a heart attack. Nitrogen hypoxia may cause the prisoner to defecate or vomit while remaining conscious. The American Veterinary Medical Association wrote in its euthanasia guidelines in 2020 that nitrogen hypoxia is not an acceptable euthanasia method for most mammals because it is “distressing". Moreover, if a prisoner’s mask is not placed correctly, nitrogen could leak, putting other people in the room, such as a spiritual adviser, at risk.