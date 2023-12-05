Why Gold Prices Are Hitting Records

Investors often turn to gold instead of bonds when inflation-adjusted yields—known as real yields—decline. That reduces the benefit of bonds’ regular payments compared with gold, which pays no income. It also marks a switch from recent years, when rising real yields weighed on gold prices, disappointing those who had touted the metal’s potential as protection against the spike in inflation. The fall in yields has also dragged down the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors outside the U.S.